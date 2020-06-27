UrduPoint.com
NTHRI Shankiyari Imports Olive Oil Extraction Plant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

NTHRI Shankiyari imports Olive oil extraction plant

National Tea & High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI), Shinkiari, Mansehra Saturday has imported an extra virgin olive extraction plant to produce world-class olive oil which would start work in October 2020

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :National Tea & High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI), Shinkiari, Mansehra Saturday has imported an extra virgin olive extraction plant to produce world-class olive oil which would start work in October 2020.

The extraction plant has been imported from Italy with a total cost of Rs 64 million rupees with the facilities of analyzer through which the quality and international standard of the Olive oil can be identified, fruit de-leafing, washing system, crushing mill and transfer pump.

Principal Scientific Officer NTHRI Shams ul islam Khan told to media that the plant has a capacity of 100-kilogram oil extraction per hour and initially it would be provided free of cost to the farmers.

While giving the details of import of extraction plant Shams ul Islam Khan said that to develop the Olive farming in Hazara division Pakistan Oil and Seed board (POSB) approved Olive extraction plant for NTHRI which was imported from Italy through "Promotion Olive in Pakistan" project with the cost of 64 million rupees.

Principal scientific officer disclosed that 3 employees including him would visit Barani Agriculture Research Institute Chakwal for two days long extraction of olive oil training, an expert from the same institute would also visit NTHRI for installation of Olive Oil Extraction plant which would start working in October.

