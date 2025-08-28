Open Menu

NTL And ICT Join Forces To Offer Digital Solutions Globally

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM

NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally

NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and Infocomm Technologies (ICT) have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly pursue opportunities in international markets, offering digital identity, biometric, AI and fintech solutions to public and private sector clients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and Infocomm Technologies (ICT) have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly pursue opportunities in international markets, offering digital identity, biometric, AI and fintech solutions to public and private sector clients.

The agreement allows both organizations to bring together their respective strengths, combining NTL’s technology platforms with ICT’s international presence and systems integration capabilities.

The collaboration will concentrate on advancing digital transformation initiatives across key sectors in targeted global markets. In Pakistan, NTL and ICT will also cooperate on specific projects to implement targeted digital initiatives in support of national development objectives.

The partnership is positioned to support governments and enterprises seeking to modernize service delivery, strengthen identity systems and enhance digital inclusion through practical and interoperable technologies.

Recent Stories

Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace ..

Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people

36 seconds ago
 Training session for juvenile prisoners held

Training session for juvenile prisoners held

37 seconds ago
 From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s H ..

From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete ch ..

39 seconds ago
 ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with d ..

ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons

24 seconds ago
 NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions ..

NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally

25 seconds ago
 Muqam visits Talidas Spillway in Ghizer, orders im ..

Muqam visits Talidas Spillway in Ghizer, orders immediate restoration measures o ..

26 seconds ago
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situat ..

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full suppo ..

28 seconds ago
 UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Actio ..

UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Action Initiative to champion gende ..

29 seconds ago
 Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss floo ..

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges

18 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdu ..

Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..

18 minutes ago
 Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensatio ..

Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..

18 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan