NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and Infocomm Technologies (ICT) have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly pursue opportunities in international markets, offering digital identity, biometric, AI and fintech solutions to public and private sector clients.

The agreement allows both organizations to bring together their respective strengths, combining NTL’s technology platforms with ICT’s international presence and systems integration capabilities.

The collaboration will concentrate on advancing digital transformation initiatives across key sectors in targeted global markets. In Pakistan, NTL and ICT will also cooperate on specific projects to implement targeted digital initiatives in support of national development objectives.

The partnership is positioned to support governments and enterprises seeking to modernize service delivery, strengthen identity systems and enhance digital inclusion through practical and interoperable technologies.