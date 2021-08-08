UrduPoint.com

NTRC Conducts 340 Studies For Development Of A Well-coordinated Transport System

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :National Transport Research Center's (NTRC) is effectively functioning as a Research and Development (R&D) Wing of the Ministry of Communications to achieve self-sufficiency in the fields of transport planning, road engineering and road safety through indigenous R&D work.

The center was conducted 340 research studies and prepared 10 reports including National Guideline for vehicle licensing, Road Safety Legislative Assessment Pakistan, NTRC Axle Load Survey on National Highway and Motorway Network of Pakistan, Digitization of roads directory in the country, vehicle operating cost for all classes of vehicles etc.

According to NTRC, the Center was conducting research studies for all modes of transport particularly economic base studies, Project planning studies, Cost estimation studies for various modes of transport, Demand estimation, measurement and forecasting studies, Modal choice, traffic distribution/assignment and origin-destination studies, Inventory and capacity studies, Standard improvement studies, Traffic accidents study, Traffic speed studies, Time cost studies, Regulation, subsidy, taxation studies, Urban transportation studies, Vehicle utilization/performance studies, Investment, pricing, operation and regulation studies.

The NTRC was aimed to provide much needed research and development (R&D) support for planning and appraisal of transport sector projects/plans in a coordinated and cost effective manner.

The center was also conducting the basic research and studies with an objective to formulate an integrated plan for the development of a well-coordinated transport system.

