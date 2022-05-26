NTRC launches road safety training

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) on Thursday launched an interactive awareness training programme on road safety for school children in the Federal Capital.

A research team of NTRC headed by research officer Humna Hamid visited The Play School situated at sector F-8.

They shared the interactive contents on road safety methods, road crossing and safe use of vehicles; specifically designed for school children at Primary level.

The Play School management appreciated the initiative of NTRC, and urged that the interactive contents on road safety for higher classes may also be designed.

The research team informed that the designing of contents on road safety for higher classes would be made after successful completion of the training programme for school children of primary level.

Further, the awareness training programmes would be extended phase-wise to other areas of the country with the support of all stakeholders from both the public and private sector.

Road safety is an important aspect of the transport sector and it needs to be promoted among the general public as more than five thousand fatalities on roads are reported annually in Pakistan.