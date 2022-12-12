NTRC plans to launch National Accident Reporting System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has planned to launch the National Accident Reporting System (NARS) for synchronizing the data of police, rescue services, and the District Head Quarters Hospitals of the different regions.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Chief of NTRC Hameed Akhtar said that the NTRC had completed a pilot project to evaluate the reported and actual data of accidents over five years. "Based on said research, National Accident Reporting System will monitor baseline fatalities, injuries, and safety parameters," he added.

He said that there was a perception that accidents were underreported in Pakistan and the research concluded that the data about the fatalities were correctly reported but other data such as causes, injuries, and location had lacuna.

He said that the NARS will be launched at the government level after a legal cover but NTRC was not sitting back and "coordinating with different departments and compiling the available data".

Appreciating Rescue 1122, Hameed Akhtar said that the rescue service has always lent a helping hand in different research projects but their Primary service was to respond to the accident and to reach the venue of the call.

He said that relevant departments and hospitals would need additional resources and manpower for proper data sharing, therefore a proper plan of implementation would be required.

Highlighting the importance of data, Hameed Akhtar said that important decisions and policy-making require accurate data and without that rescue services and traffic managers would not be able to chalk out proper plans.

He said the United Nations General Assembly resolution had set a time frame for at least a 50 percent reduction in deaths and injuries due to road traffic crashes by 2030, adding that to comply with the "Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030" accurate data would help Pakistan.

He underlined that National Accident Reporting System would help in various road safety measures, including transport system planning, public transport, infrastructure improvements, vehicle safety measures, improvements, and implementation of road safety laws.

