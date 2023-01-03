UrduPoint.com

NTRC To Provide Input In 5th Global Status Report On Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) will provide its input in 5th Global Status Report on Road Safety (GSRRS5) while collaborating World Health Organization (WHO).

NTRC Chief, Hameed Akhtar has been designated as National Data Focal Person (NDFP) from Pakistan to provide national input, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The purpose of this report would be to compare the progress made by various nations across the globe in relation to the objectives set forth in the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety as per the United Nation's resolution.

In this connection, the first dialogue discussion with WHO was held on 16th December 2022 in which NTRC elaborated that the said report will assist in monitoring the progress on the targets in National Road Safety Strategy 2018-2030 (NRSS) and National Road Safety Action Plan 2020-2024.

The report will also assist in the monitoring of international commitments to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2030 along with ensuring the provision of access to safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport by 2030.

