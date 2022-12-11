UrduPoint.com

NTRC To Start Professional Training For Road Safety Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has planned to train the professionals for 'Traffic Awareness for Children Program' after receiving a good response from public and private stakeholders.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Assistant Chief NTRC Yousaf Zia said that the traffic awareness program for the children has received an overwhelming response, and considering the requests of public and private schools, NTRC has decided to train the master-level trainers. He said the trainers would provide training in peripheries and other cities regularly.

Talking about the awareness program, he said that the program of traffic awareness for children has been designed using the five-pillar strategy of the United Nations for road safety. He said the program emphasizes road safety management, safer vehicles, safer road users, post-crash response, and safer driving environments.

Yousaf said that the awareness program has eight components including vehicle types, safe walking, safe crossing, safe playing, traffic signs, types and use of vehicles along with an interesting quiz.

He said that training handbooks have been published and to make the training more interesting for the kids training components have been made available in multimedia form. He highlighted that colorful cartoons, photos, signs, and quotations have made the course material interesting and appealing.

Yousaf informed that NTRC has organized various training sessions at government and private schools of Islamabad and to enhance the outreach of the program, the task will be assigned to dedicated trainers. He said that government as well as private organizations could consult the NTRC and arrange road safety training for children.

He said the contents on road safety for higher classes would be made after the successful completion of the training program for school children of the Primary level.

It is worth mentioning here that NTRC has established in 1974 in the Planning and Development Division as one of its technical sections but it was transferred to Communications Division in 1992 to work as a research and development wing for the Ministry of Communication.

