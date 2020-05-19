NTS clarifies news regarding non-payment of salaries to its employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan Tuesday contradicted the news item published or telecast in different section of press regarding the non-payment of salaries its employees.

According to press release issued here, it was to be clarified that NTS-Pakistan had paid salaries to all its regular employees till the month of April 2020.

"The said news published or telecast in the print and electronic media is totally baseless," the press release added.