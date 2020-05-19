UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTS Clarifies News Regarding Non-payment Of Salaries To Its Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

NTS clarifies news regarding non-payment of salaries to its employees

The National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan Tuesday contradicted the news item published or telecast in different section of press regarding the non-payment of salaries its employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The National Testing Service (NTS) Pakistan Tuesday contradicted the news item published or telecast in different section of press regarding the non-payment of salaries its employees.

According to press release issued here, it was to be clarified that NTS-Pakistan had paid salaries to all its regular employees till the month of April 2020.

"The said news published or telecast in the print and electronic media is totally baseless," the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan April 2020 Media All NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

4 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

7 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

7 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

1 minute ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

1 minute ago

12 drug dealers arrested,illegal weapons recovered ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.