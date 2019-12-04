NTSA arranges event to pay tribute to retired employees of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees in the City Campus here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees in the City Campus here.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the ceremony while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President (NTSA) Muhammad Arif, Qazi Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui and retired employees from across the country were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said the retired employees contributed their pivotal role especially in the upgradation of Collage of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore into the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore.

He lauded their services in their concerning fields for progress of the UVAS and said due to collective efforts of old employees the UVAS ranked among top 10 universities of Pakistan in overall ranking of universitiesby the Higher Education Commission HEC).