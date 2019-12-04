UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTSA Arranges Event To Pay Tribute To Retired Employees Of University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

NTSA arranges event to pay tribute to retired employees of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees in the City Campus here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):The Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(UVAS) arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to grade 1 to grade 17 retired employees in the City Campus here.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the ceremony while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President (NTSA) Muhammad Arif, Qazi Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui and retired employees from across the country were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said the retired employees contributed their pivotal role especially in the upgradation of Collage of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore into the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Lahore.

He lauded their services in their concerning fields for progress of the UVAS and said due to collective efforts of old employees the UVAS ranked among top 10 universities of Pakistan in overall ranking of universitiesby the Higher Education Commission HEC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Progress University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences HEC From Top

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

31 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

39 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

5 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.