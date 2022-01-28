NTU launches "Pakistan Textile Portal"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Textile University (NTU) has launched the first ever "Pakistan Textile Portal" to facilitate the textilers. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), President Atif Munir Sheikh inaugurated this portal in a simple ceremony held at FCCI on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Munir Sheikh underlined the importance of the textile sector in the national economy and said that Faisalabad is the iconic representation of the textile sector. "We have the privilege to contribute 46% share in total textile export of Pakistan", he said and added that this portal would have all types of textile related information and play a major role in achieving the ambitious export targets.

He said that industrialists and businessmen related to this sector must switch over from traditional textile to technical textile and in this connection NTU could also extend its services.

Briefing about the "Pakistan Textile Portal" Dr. Hafsa Jamsheed of NTU said that its registration is totally free and particularly the SME sector could showcase their products by uploading detailed information about their quality brands with their capacity of manufacturing.