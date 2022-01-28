UrduPoint.com

NTU Launches "Pakistan Textile Portal"

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

NTU launches "Pakistan Textile Portal"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Textile University (NTU) has launched the first ever "Pakistan Textile Portal" to facilitate the textilers. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), President Atif Munir Sheikh inaugurated this portal in a simple ceremony held at FCCI on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Munir Sheikh underlined the importance of the textile sector in the national economy and said that Faisalabad is the iconic representation of the textile sector. "We have the privilege to contribute 46% share in total textile export of Pakistan", he said and added that this portal would have all types of textile related information and play a major role in achieving the ambitious export targets.

He said that industrialists and businessmen related to this sector must switch over from traditional textile to technical textile and in this connection NTU could also extend its services.

Briefing about the "Pakistan Textile Portal" Dr. Hafsa Jamsheed of NTU said that its registration is totally free and particularly the SME sector could showcase their products by uploading detailed information about their quality brands with their capacity of manufacturing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chamber Commerce Textile All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

7 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

30 minutes ago
 IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges ..

IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges Steps to Inclusive, 'Green' Gr ..

7 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

12 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>