NTU Students’ Thesis Exhibition ‘’The Graduation Show 25’’held At ACP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts The Graduation Show 25, a thesis exhibition showcasing the work of final-year fashion design students from the National Textile University (NTU), Karachi Campus. The exhibition opened at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, Ahmed Shah Building.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, alongside NTU Karachi Campus Director Prof. Dr. Khalid Pasha, artist Shahid Rassam, and Chairman Arts Council’s Fine Arts Committee, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab. The event drew prominent figures from the textile industry, fashion circles, academia, and the entertainment sector.

Eighteen graduating designers presented their thesis collections, including Amna Tariq, Somal Sial, Areeba Waheed, Uzma Ahmed, Muhammad Waqas, Rida Mukhtar, Mahnoor Faisal Siddiqui, Jaweria Taufiq, Zunaira Shakeel, Maliha Junejo, Fiza Zahra, Maryam Saleem, Ayesha Bibi, Maira Taufiq, Marvi, Komal, Muhammad Nabeel, and Maryam Shakeel.

The Graduation Show 25 features innovative design collections that reflect the students’ research, artistic vision, and technical expertise.

Organizers say the showcase highlights the potential of NTU’s emerging designers as future leaders in fashion, art direction, and production design. The exhibition will remain open to the public until 29 September 2025 at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.

