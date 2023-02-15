UrduPoint.com

NTUF 2-day International Textile Conference Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

NTUF 2-day international textile conference concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day 2nd International Knowledge-based Textile Conference concluded at the National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF), here on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that school of Engineering & Technology, in collaboration with three national and four international institutions, arranged the conference, in which textile experts from Pakistan, Malaysia, France, UK, USA, Italy, Turkiye, China, Vietnam, Iran, etc., participated.

The textile experts shared their views and delivered keynote lectures whereas poster presentation was also arranged in addition to panel discussion to find out solution to textile related problems and enhancing its exports.

Representatives and delegations of more than 70 industries, six textile associations including Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) also participated in the conference.

Conference Chairman Dr Yasir Nawab presented a vote of thanks and later he also distributed shields and certificates among guests and participants, he added.

