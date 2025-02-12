NTUF Distributes Helmets And Rearview Mirrors
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the students using motorcycles for their study purposes.
A spokesman for the NTUF said here on Wednesday that the NTU Road Safety Club, in collaboration with City Traffic Police, organised a walk and seminar to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations.
Muhammad Zubair Wahla of Traffic Police education Unit, Incharge University Road Safety Club Farooq Jamal, University PRO Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Faisalabad business school Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Dr. Mubashar Bajwa, Syed Ali Raza and Madam Halima Irfan were also present on the occasion.
Later, they also distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the bikers and urged them to adopt road safety measures which were imperative for their own protection as well as safety of other road users.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China-Pakistan Sports Carnival held at NUML5 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Murtaza Ali Shah5 minutes ago
-
NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors5 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to PS Koral5 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police top priority; says IGP15 minutes ago
-
2 'dacoits' arrested15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 23 criminals, Seize Drugs & illegal weapons15 minutes ago
-
Man dies while cleaning pistol25 minutes ago
-
DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony25 minutes ago
-
CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division25 minutes ago
-
GCWUF convocation on Feb 2125 minutes ago
-
A condolence meeting of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered held25 minutes ago