NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the students using motorcycles for their study purposes.

A spokesman for the NTUF said here on Wednesday that the NTU Road Safety Club, in collaboration with City Traffic Police, organised a walk and seminar to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations.

Muhammad Zubair Wahla of Traffic Police education Unit, Incharge University Road Safety Club Farooq Jamal, University PRO Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Faisalabad business school Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Dr. Mubashar Bajwa, Syed Ali Raza and Madam Halima Irfan were also present on the occasion.

Later, they also distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the bikers and urged them to adopt road safety measures which were imperative for their own protection as well as safety of other road users.