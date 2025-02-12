Open Menu

NTUF Distributes Helmets And Rearview Mirrors

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the students using motorcycles for their study purposes.

A spokesman for the NTUF said here on Wednesday that the NTU Road Safety Club, in collaboration with City Traffic Police, organised a walk and seminar to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations.

Muhammad Zubair Wahla of Traffic Police education Unit, Incharge University Road Safety Club Farooq Jamal, University PRO Sardar Pervaiz Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Faisalabad business school Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Dr. Mubashar Bajwa, Syed Ali Raza and Madam Halima Irfan were also present on the occasion.

Later, they also distributed helmets and rearview mirrors among the bikers and urged them to adopt road safety measures which were imperative for their own protection as well as safety of other road users.

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

25 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

40 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

55 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

1 hour ago
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

2 hours ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan