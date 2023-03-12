NTUF-Interloop Business Plan Competitions on March 13-14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) in collaboration with Interloop Textile Group would organise two-day "NTU-Interloop All Pakistan business Plan Competitions" here on Monday, Tuesday.

NTUF Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sardar Parvaiz Akhtar said on Sunday that students of more than 50 educational institutions and university would participate in the competitions.

He said that University Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain would inaugurate the competitions during a formal ceremony which would be held at 10:30 a.m. in main hall of the university, followed by shield distribution, elevator pitch presentation and scavenger hunt programme.

The university would also organise textile exhibition at 10:30 a.m. in hockey ground of the university in which more than 80 stalls would also be arranged, he added.