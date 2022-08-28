NTUF invites application for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications for admission to various MS and PhD programmes of 2022.

A spokesman said on Sunday that admissions would be available to MS Textile Engineering, MS Textile Technology, MS Advanced Materials Engineering, MS Advanced Clothing & Fashion, MS Textile & Apparel (for Karachi Campus only), MS Computer Sciences, MS Software Engineering, MS Physics, MS Mathematics, MS Textile Chemistry, MS business Administration, Master of Business Administration (MBA), PhD Textile Engineering, PhD Textile Technology, PhD Advanced Materials, PhD Computer Science and PhD Management Sciences.

He said that the eligible candidates could submit their admission application online through https://admission.

ntu.edu.pk till Oct 7, 2022.

He said that NTS-GAT (General) test being held on Sept 25, 2022 is valid for MS admissions, whereas the candidates who already had valid NTS-GAT (General & Subject) test score might also apply for the programmes.

The university would also provide a limited number of scholarships at the rate of Rs 40,000 per month for PhD students. The applicants should carefully check their eligibility from university website www.ntu.edu.pk and then submit their admission applications. More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Graduate Studies & Research NTUF Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad through telephone numbers 041-9230081-85 extension 257-258, email address ogsr@ntu.edu.pk, he added.