Open Menu

NTUF Invites Applications For Admission In Various Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:21 PM

NTUF invites applications for admission in various programs

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications for admission in various programs up to July 31, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications for admission in various programs up to July 31, 2023.

University spokesman said here on Tuesday that NTUF is top class university of Pakistan for textile education and research. It has foreign qualified faculty in addition to strong industrial linkages for various textile institutions across the country as well as abroad.

He said that NTUF has compulsory internships for all graduates whereas most of its graduates secured jobs before their graduation. This university has state-of-the-art laboratories and other facilities. It also imparted training to its students so that they could start their own business instead of running behind jobs.

He said that NTUF has accreditation by Textile Institute UK and PEC. "One student out of every 15 students gets merit scholarship in every semester whereas its more than 200 students get need-based scholarship every year", he added.

He said that NTUF provides admission purely on merit basis. Now it has invited applications for admission in BS Textile Engineering, BS Polymer Engineering, BS Textile Engineering Technology, BS Garment Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Fashion Design, Bachelor of Textile Design, Bachelor of Visual Arts, Bachelor of Animation & Multimedia Design, Bachelor of Interior Design (evening program), BS Computer Science, BS Software Engineering, BS Artificial Intelligence (accredited by MCEAC (HEC), Official GPU Education Center by NMDIA (USA), Official Microsoft Testing Center & CISCO Education Academy), BS Applied Physics (evening program), BS Applied Statistics (evening program), BS Applied Mathematics (evening program), BS Applied Chemistry (evening program), Bachelor of Business Administration, BS Textile management & Marketing, BS Textile & Apparel Merchandising, BS Quality & Supply Chain Management and BS Accounting & Finance.

He said that eligible candidates should apply online through NTUF website https://admissions.ntu.edu.pk and submit hard copy along with required documents and fee deposited bank receipt in Admission Office NTUF on main Sheikhupura Road up to July 31, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9230081-90 extension 125, 127 or from university website www.ntu.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Faisalabad Technology Business Education Student Road Bank Pakistan Engineering Council United Kingdom Sheikhupura July HEC Textile All From Top Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

10 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

9 minutes ago
 Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises A ..

Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears on Zelenskyy's Website

9 minutes ago
 CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diag ..

CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

7 minutes ago
 PML-N will not go for political alliance with any ..

PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general ele ..

7 minutes ago
 CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shand ..

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

7 minutes ago
Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to ..

Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to start from July 8: Envoy

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali direc ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs transparency, merit in appo ..

5 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with CCF for equitation course

UAF inks MoU with CCF for equitation course

18 minutes ago
 Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed ..

Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed in meeting

5 minutes ago
 France Starts to Lift Limitations on Public Transp ..

France Starts to Lift Limitations on Public Transport as Riots Subside - Officia ..

5 minutes ago
 Yerevan Appreciates US Efforts in Establishing Pea ..

Yerevan Appreciates US Efforts in Establishing Peace in South Caucasus - Pashiny ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan