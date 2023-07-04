NTUF invites applications for admission in various programs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has invited applications for admission in various programs up to July 31, 2023.

University spokesman said here on Tuesday that NTUF is top class university of Pakistan for textile education and research. It has foreign qualified faculty in addition to strong industrial linkages for various textile institutions across the country as well as abroad.

He said that NTUF has compulsory internships for all graduates whereas most of its graduates secured jobs before their graduation. This university has state-of-the-art laboratories and other facilities. It also imparted training to its students so that they could start their own business instead of running behind jobs.

He said that NTUF has accreditation by Textile Institute UK and PEC. "One student out of every 15 students gets merit scholarship in every semester whereas its more than 200 students get need-based scholarship every year", he added.

He said that NTUF provides admission purely on merit basis. Now it has invited applications for admission in BS Textile Engineering, BS Polymer Engineering, BS Textile Engineering Technology, BS Garment Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Fashion Design, Bachelor of Textile Design, Bachelor of Visual Arts, Bachelor of Animation & Multimedia Design, Bachelor of Interior Design (evening program), BS Computer Science, BS Software Engineering, BS Artificial Intelligence (accredited by MCEAC (HEC), Official GPU Education Center by NMDIA (USA), Official Microsoft Testing Center & CISCO Education Academy), BS Applied Physics (evening program), BS Applied Statistics (evening program), BS Applied Mathematics (evening program), BS Applied Chemistry (evening program), Bachelor of Business Administration, BS Textile management & Marketing, BS Textile & Apparel Merchandising, BS Quality & Supply Chain Management and BS Accounting & Finance.

He said that eligible candidates should apply online through NTUF website https://admissions.ntu.edu.pk and submit hard copy along with required documents and fee deposited bank receipt in Admission Office NTUF on main Sheikhupura Road up to July 31, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9230081-90 extension 125, 127 or from university website www.ntu.edu.pk, he added.