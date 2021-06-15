UrduPoint.com
NTUF Launches 'KnowTex' Project To Hike Exports By $1bln

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has undertaken a new project 'KnowTex', which will make an increase of US$1 billion in national exports within 3-5 years, said Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, rector NTUF.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that textile industry is the backbone of national economy in terms of its share in exports and employment source for lakhs of people across the country. Its growth has been stable, but it is still missing out on major share of exports, based on unexplored dimensions.

In this connection, the NTUF has launched a project in collaboration with the NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi and Balochistan University of Information Technology and Engineering & Management Sciences Quetta.

He said that the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad would provide funds for the project while SMEDA (Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority), TUSDC (Technology Upgradation & Skill Development Company), All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Ready-made Garments Association and Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) will provide help to execute this project in a most befitting manner.

He said that 15 major textile industries in addition to 22 researchers groups belong to textile engineering, chemistry, management sciences, agricultural science, computer science, mechanical engineering will also support this project on various aspects so that Pakistani textile could be improved according to world class standard and demand of international markets.

He said that the main area of focus in this project would be the use of new fibers, produced locally, as well as transformation of industry to technically equipped products to occupy and capture empty spaces in world product line.

"We are optimistic that this project, if once implemented, may create an export enhancement of about US$1 billion within 3-5 years," he said, adding that in this connection an online introduction ceremony would be held on June 17, 202 where vision statement and scope would be shared by the participants.

Textile experts from various universities and institutions including Dr Yasir Nawab, Dr Salma Farooq, Dr Syed Zameerul Hasan, Mujeebullah Khan, Dr Athar Usama, Dr Zainul Abideen, Imtiaz Rastgar, Dr Hafsa Jamshaid and Dr Asif have also been invited to deliver keynote lectures in the meeting, he added.

