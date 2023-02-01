National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) will arrange two-day 2nd international conference on "Knowledge-Based Textiles" here on February 14-15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) will arrange two-day 2nd international conference on "Knowledge-Based Textiles" here on February 14-15, 2023.

NTUF spokesman said here on Wednesday that School of Engineering and Technology would host the conference under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex). This is the second conference in the KnowTex knowledge-based conference series, he said, adding that KnowTex is a research project funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

He said that primary goal of this conference is to assess the status of value addition in textiles and to develop a scientific plan for product diversification in order to achieve long-term growth in textile exports.

He said that the conference would bring together leading academic scientists, research scholars and industry specialists to debate and exchange their knowledge, experiences, and research achievements in all fields of textiles.

He said that sustainability and circularity in Textiles, Innovations in Textile Processes, Advanced Textiles, Economy, and Textile Business, and other important domains would be covered in this conference which would be featured through keynote speeches, invited talks, panel discussions, workshops, and poster presentations.

He said that seven institutes and universities including three national and four international institutes would organize this conference.

Among the international institutes included Donghua University in China, University Technology Malaysia in Malaysia, Northumbria University and Taxonomy in the United Kingdom whereas the national co-organizers included NED University, BUITEMS, and Pakistan Circular Fashion Council.

He said that collaboration of national and international institutes and universities is expected to provide a diverse range of perspectives and expertise, making the conference an exciting and informative event for all attendees.

He said that textile experts from a diverse range of countries including Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Turkiye, China, Vietnam, Croatia, Estonia, and Iran were invited to deliver keynote lectures and present their research on textile-related topics. Additionally, at the national level, experts from all prominent textile universities of the country including UET Lahore, MUET Jamshoro, NED Karachi, BZU Multan, BUITEMS Quetta, UET Taxila, and PIFD Lahore would attend the conference.

He said that this event is completely sponsored by several industries. He said that Interloop Limited is the Platinum Sponsor. Nizam Sons, US Denim, iTextiles (pvt) Ltd., and Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. are the Gold Sponsors, whereas WWF Pakistan and ELEVATE are the Silver Sponsors.

"We are expecting that a large number of textile professionals from all over the country would attend the conference", he added.