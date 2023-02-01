UrduPoint.com

NTUF To Hold 2nd Int'l Conference On "knowledge-based Textiles" On Feb 14-15

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 11:14 PM

NTUF to hold 2nd int'l conference on "knowledge-based textiles" on Feb 14-15

National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) will arrange two-day 2nd international conference on "Knowledge-Based Textiles" here on February 14-15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) will arrange two-day 2nd international conference on "Knowledge-Based Textiles" here on February 14-15, 2023.

NTUF spokesman said here on Wednesday that School of Engineering and Technology would host the conference under the umbrella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex). This is the second conference in the KnowTex knowledge-based conference series, he said, adding that KnowTex is a research project funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

He said that primary goal of this conference is to assess the status of value addition in textiles and to develop a scientific plan for product diversification in order to achieve long-term growth in textile exports.

He said that the conference would bring together leading academic scientists, research scholars and industry specialists to debate and exchange their knowledge, experiences, and research achievements in all fields of textiles.

He said that sustainability and circularity in Textiles, Innovations in Textile Processes, Advanced Textiles, Economy, and Textile Business, and other important domains would be covered in this conference which would be featured through keynote speeches, invited talks, panel discussions, workshops, and poster presentations.

He said that seven institutes and universities including three national and four international institutes would organize this conference.

Among the international institutes included Donghua University in China, University Technology Malaysia in Malaysia, Northumbria University and Taxonomy in the United Kingdom whereas the national co-organizers included NED University, BUITEMS, and Pakistan Circular Fashion Council.

He said that collaboration of national and international institutes and universities is expected to provide a diverse range of perspectives and expertise, making the conference an exciting and informative event for all attendees.

He said that textile experts from a diverse range of countries including Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Turkiye, China, Vietnam, Croatia, Estonia, and Iran were invited to deliver keynote lectures and present their research on textile-related topics. Additionally, at the national level, experts from all prominent textile universities of the country including UET Lahore, MUET Jamshoro, NED Karachi, BZU Multan, BUITEMS Quetta, UET Taxila, and PIFD Lahore would attend the conference.

He said that this event is completely sponsored by several industries. He said that Interloop Limited is the Platinum Sponsor. Nizam Sons, US Denim, iTextiles (pvt) Ltd., and Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. are the Gold Sponsors, whereas WWF Pakistan and ELEVATE are the Silver Sponsors.

"We are expecting that a large number of textile professionals from all over the country would attend the conference", he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Quetta Technology Exchange Exports Business Iran China France Estonia Italy United Kingdom United States Croatia Malaysia Vietnam Jamshoro Taxila University Of Engineering And Technology Bahauddin Zakariya University February HEC WWF-Pakistan Gold Silver Textile Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliv ..

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliveries

2 minutes ago
 Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukra ..

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup nex ..

Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup next?

2 minutes ago
 Stocks and dollar struggle before Fed rate decisio ..

Stocks and dollar struggle before Fed rate decision

4 minutes ago
 US manufacturing activity contracts for third mont ..

US manufacturing activity contracts for third month: survey

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.