NUCES-FAST Chiniot-Faisalabad To Organize Job Fair

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 09:56 PM

NUCES-FAST Chiniot-Faisalabad to organize Job Fair

The National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST), Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus will organize "Job Fair 22" on May 18, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST), Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus will organize "Job Fair 22" on May 18, 2022.

President FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh said that it would be a hybrid event as participation in it could be ensured through on-campus or through online.

He said that this year the students shall be graduating in the disciplines of Bachelors and Master of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and business Administration.

"The Job Fair promises to bridge the gap between highly motivated graduates and relevant industry professionals", he said and added that it would augment the opportunities to infuse fresh blood into the industry's veins in the form of interns or employees.

