NUCES To Organize "Job Fair-21" On April 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST), Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus is organizing a "Job Fair-21" on Thursday, April 8.

A spokesman for the university said that students graduating in the disciplines of Bachelors of Computer Science (BS-CS), Bachelors of Electrical Engineering (BS-EE), Bachelors of business Administration (BBA), Master of Computer Science (MS-CS) and Master of Electrical Engineering (MS-EE) would be available for the visionary and innovative employers.

He further said that due to on-going pandemic situation, the JobFair'21 will be held simultaneously at campus and virtually. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engr. Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the university administration for organizing the fair and said that it would augment the opportunities to inculcate fresh blood into the industry's veins in the form of interns or employees.