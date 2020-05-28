UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuclear Deterrence Created Balance Of Power In The Region, Says ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the region, says ISPR

Military Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar says Armed forces salute all those involved from concetulisation to actulaisation especially scientists and engineers who made the nuclear tests possible.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the region, said Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the military spokesperson said that Pakistan had successfully established credible nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998.

General Iftikhar said that Pakistan forces pay tribute all those who played their role in making Pakistan a nuclear state.

“Armed forces salute all those involved from concetulisation to actulaisation especially scientists and engineers who made the nuclear tests possible,” the spokesperson said.

He also chanted slogan at the end of his tweet: “Long Live Pakistan,”.

The statement of Military Spokesperson has come at the moment when Pakistan is observing Yaum-e-Pakistan to commemorate historic nuclear tests conducted 22 years ago in 1998.

Pakistan carried out these tests after India’s aggression of nuclear tests.

Pakistan through these tests became the first Muslim nuclear state and the seventh among the world’s other powers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Nuclear ISPR May Muslim All From

Recent Stories

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

6 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

34 minutes ago

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

54 minutes ago

Police arrested drug dealers, seized drug

1 minute ago

Eight Gamblers held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Watford's Deeney reveals abuse after expressing vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.