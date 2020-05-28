Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the region, says ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the region, said Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the military spokesperson said that Pakistan had successfully established credible nuclear deterrence on May 28, 1998.

General Iftikhar said that Pakistan forces pay tribute all those who played their role in making Pakistan a nuclear state.

“Armed forces salute all those involved from concetulisation to actulaisation especially scientists and engineers who made the nuclear tests possible,” the spokesperson said.

He also chanted slogan at the end of his tweet: “Long Live Pakistan,”.

The statement of Military Spokesperson has come at the moment when Pakistan is observing Yaum-e-Pakistan to commemorate historic nuclear tests conducted 22 years ago in 1998.

Pakistan carried out these tests after India’s aggression of nuclear tests.

Pakistan through these tests became the first Muslim nuclear state and the seventh among the world’s other powers.