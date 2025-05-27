Nuclear Power Ensures Peace, Strategic Balance In South Asia : President Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 09:06 PM
President, Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday emphasised that becoming a nuclear power was not merely a demonstration of the country's technological advancement—it was a calculated decision to ensure peace through strength, to maintain the strategic balance in South Asia, and to protect the nation against any external aggression
In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (28th May), the president said Pakistan's nuclear capability amid current evolving regional security situation, continued to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees our peace and ensures that no one could undermine the country's sovereignty and national security.
President Zardari said, "On this momentous occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation. Today, we observe the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer – a day when we demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and established strategic deterrence. This day serves as a reminder of our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our beloved country."
The president underscored that the nation on this day pay rich tribute to the scientists, engineers, and civil and military leadership, whose dedication and commitment made this achievement possible.
"We also pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, which made the country’s defence impregnable. We also acknowledge the role of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose stewardship further advanced and strengthened our nuclear programme," he said.
President Zardari underlined that Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law. In the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression, he said Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace.
He said, "Our calibrated response, under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, was measured and effective, which forced the enemy to cease its hostile actions."
The president urged the nation to renew its pledge while commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer, to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.
