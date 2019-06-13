(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Nuclear powers should not look at military options as potential solutions to their arguments and should instead work through them via dialogue, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Let's resolve all our differences through dialogue. In fact, that is the only way of resolving our differences. There is no way two nuclear-armed countries should think of resolving the differences through military means. It is madness," Khan said with regard to his country's differences with neighboring India.

Pakistani Army Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor told Sputnik in an interview in March that Islamabad saw its nuclear weapons as a deterrence tool to prevent actual wars.