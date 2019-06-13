UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuclear Powers Should Not Consider Military Option As Solution - Pakistan's Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Nuclear Powers Should Not Consider Military Option as Solution - Pakistan's Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Nuclear powers should not look at military options as potential solutions to their arguments and should instead work through them via dialogue, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"Let's resolve all our differences through dialogue. In fact, that is the only way of resolving our differences. There is no way two nuclear-armed countries should think of resolving the differences through military means. It is madness," Khan said with regard to his country's differences with neighboring India.

Pakistani Army Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor told Sputnik in an interview in March that Islamabad saw its nuclear weapons as a deterrence tool to prevent actual wars.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Army Nuclear March June 2019 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

40 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

40 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

40 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

45 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

55 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.