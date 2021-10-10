Nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan passed away after developing health issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Architect of Pakistan's nuclear programme and renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, died on Sunday morning after developing health complications.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Dr AQ Khan.

They prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and also expressed their condolences with the bereaved family.

The president on his twitter handle posted "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982. He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him." Prime Minister Imran Khan posted "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec (because) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon." "He will be buried in Faisal Mosque as per his wishes. My condolences & prayers go to his family," he further posted in a related tweet.

According to Dr Khan's family members, his health condition started deteriorating on Saturday night, after which he was rushed to hospital, however, he could not survive.

Condolences came pouring from all quarters after the nation heard the sad news on Sunday morning.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood and others expressed their deep grief and condolences.

Dr Khan's Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Faisal Mosque on Sunday afternoon.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, was born on April 1, 1936, in Bhopal, India. He became a national hero and was held in high esteem in the Muslim world after Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests during May 1998 in a befitting response to earlier tests performed by India.

After developing nuclear deterrence, Pakistan emerged as the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world. The achievement also enabled Pakistan to counter Indian growing aggression.

In 1960, Dr Khan graduated from the University of Karachi. Later, he pursued his studies abroad, in the West Berlin and then in Netherlands, from where he received a master's degree in metallurgy in 1967. During 1972, he earned a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

Dr Khan was a recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz as the highest acknowledgement for his meritorious services to the nation and country.