Nuclear tests day celebrated with "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A rally commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer was organized by the Young Pakistanis Organization and Government Wilayat Hussain Islamia Graduate College in Multan on Tuesday, highlighting the significance of Pakistan’s nuclear achievements and expressing solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally, titled “Pakistan Zindabad – Armed Forces Zindabad”, was led by Director Public Instructions (Colleges), South Punjab, Prof. Dr. Fareed Sharif Farooqi; renowned educationist and writer Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui; central leader of Syed Group, Barrister Syed Abid Imam Shah; spiritual leader Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi; Principal Prof. Hafiz Abdul Samad Tahir; and President of the Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem.

Addressing the participants, speakers said May 28 marks a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history when the country emerged as a nuclear power through a bold and historic decision. They stated, “Our nuclear program has made Pakistan’s defense invincible.”

The rally was supported by DSG Energy Pvt Ltd Pakistan, JBC Group International Pvt Ltd, and Fourteen Street Pizza Multan.

Special guests included academics and social activists such as Prof.

Dr. Riaz Hussain, Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Prof. Qamar Rais Baig, Prof. Rana Sanaullah, Prof. Saleem Raza, Prof. Dr. Shahidullah, Prof. Dr. Anila Kausar, and Prof. Dr. Kausar, alongside a large number of college faculty members and students.

Speakers emphasized national unity and condemned propaganda against the armed forces, terming it tantamount to treason. They reiterated that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its military, which guards the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

Barrister Abid Imam Shah, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Qureshi, and Dr. Riaz Hussain stressed the need for Muslims unity, especially on issues like Kashmir and Palestine. They denounced Israeli and Indian aggression and called for a united response from the Muslim world.

President of the Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, stated that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is a national asset. “It is meant for defense, not destruction,” he said.

The rally concluded with fervent chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pakistan Armed Forces” from both the dignitaries and the students.