Nuclear Tests Make Country's Defence Invincible: Tasneem Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Sunday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme of the country without taking international pressure.

Talking to APP in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, he said Shaheed Bhutto took the brave step to make Pakistan an atomic power.

He added that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed continued the mission of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and brought missile technology to the country.

The state minister said on May 28,1998, the government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) played a vital role to make Pakistan a nuclear state after conducting successful nuclear tests.

Tasneem said that the country was celebrating the silver jubilee of becoming an atomic powerwhich was a clear massage to enemies that defence of Pakistan was invincible.

