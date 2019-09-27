Nuclear War Looms If India Does Not End Kashmir Curfew - Pakistan Prime Minister Khan

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the UN General Assembly on Friday that nuclear war could break out between his country and India over Kashmir if New Delhi did not lift the curfew it had imposed in that province

"Two nuclear armed countries will come face to face like we did in February and before we head in that direction the United Nations has a responsibility. You were supposed to stop this happening," Khan said. "What is the world community going to do?"

If any conventional war broke out between India and Pakistan, the advantage would lie with India, which has seven times the population of Pakistan and that would remorselessly force Islamabad to eventually resort to the use of nuclear weapons, Khan explained.

"We will fight to the end: And when a nuclear armed country fights to the end it will have consequences," he said.

Khan criticized the world community for failing to intervene by calling on India to lift the curfew in Kashmir.

"There is no justice when it comes to Muslims... You are forcing people into radicalization. I've come to tell you this is a test of the UN... This is the time to take action and number one action is India must lift this inhuman curfew," he said.

Khan said the Indian Army was now 900,000-strong in Kashmir and its repressive activities included breaking into homes and committing rapes, thereby increasingly radicalizing the Kashmiri population.