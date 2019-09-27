UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuclear War Looms If India Does Not End Kashmir Curfew - Pakistan Prime Minister Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:52 PM

Nuclear War Looms If India Does Not End Kashmir Curfew - Pakistan Prime Minister Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the UN General Assembly on Friday that nuclear war could break out between his country and India over Kashmir if New Delhi did not lift the curfew it had imposed in that province

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the UN General Assembly on Friday that nuclear war could break out between his country and India over Kashmir if New Delhi did not lift the curfew it had imposed in that province.

"Two nuclear armed countries will come face to face like we did in February and before we head in that direction the United Nations has a responsibility. You were supposed to stop this happening," Khan said. "What is the world community going to do?"

If any conventional war broke out between India and Pakistan, the advantage would lie with India, which has seven times the population of Pakistan and that would remorselessly force Islamabad to eventually resort to the use of nuclear weapons, Khan explained.

"We will fight to the end: And when a nuclear armed country fights to the end it will have consequences," he said.

Khan criticized the world community for failing to intervene by calling on India to lift the curfew in Kashmir.

"There is no justice when it comes to Muslims... You are forcing people into radicalization. I've come to tell you this is a test of the UN... This is the time to take action and number one action is India must lift this inhuman curfew," he said.

Khan said the Indian Army was now 900,000-strong in Kashmir and its repressive activities included breaking into homes and committing rapes, thereby increasingly radicalizing the Kashmiri population.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Army United Nations Nuclear New Delhi February Muslim

Recent Stories

UN Envoy Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astan ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Administration May Limit US Investments in C ..

4 minutes ago

Planned tree plantation being made to end pollutio ..

4 minutes ago

Artist-scientist breathes new life into ancient fo ..

4 minutes ago

'Emotional' Prince Harry treads in Diana's footste ..

10 minutes ago

Italian Lawmaker Calls for Deeper Involvement of E ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.