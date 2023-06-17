Nullah desilting, roads patching to be done before monsoon: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that desilting of Nullah Bhed and patching of the city roads will be completed before start of the monsoon season.

The ongoing projects for rehabilitation of Talab Sheikh Mola Stadium, Wall of Sialkot and construction of footpaths in Kutchehry would also be completed within the stipulated time-line, he added.

The DC issued instructions to the departments and agencies concerned while addressing a meeting called to review budget, tax recovery, municipal services and development projects of Municipal Corporation Sialkot.

Municipal Corporation Sialkot Administrator Muhammad Iqbal, COMCS Malik Ijaz, XEN Chaudhry Asim, municipal officers Planning Regulation and Services were also present.

DC Adnan Mehmood ordered to install zigzag lights on various streets of the city including Shahabpura and Sublime Flyover streetlights as per the government policy.

He also ordered for completion of under-construction squares in Sardar Begum and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowk, Pasrur Road and said no further delay would be tolerated.

The deputy commissioner said that for sale of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha, quality arrangements should be made with the help of private contractor of the cattle market, set up at Golophala on Akbarabad Chowk and Wazirabad Road and the open sale of animals in the city should be discouraged.

The DC also issued orders to the Buildings inspectors for immediate recovery of arrears for commercialisation.

He issued instructions for continuous action against encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city and restore damaged traffic signals.