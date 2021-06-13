UrduPoint.com
Nullah Lai Dredging Work In Progress

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Tariq Murtaza talking to APP said dredging work of Nullah Lai is in progress to avert flooding during monsoon.

The chairman said work of cleanliness was in progress, adding that solid waste was being lifted with the help of heavy machinery and being dumped out of city.

He informed that government had provided Rs 30 million to WASA for the cleanliness of Nullah Lai in 2021.

"Dredging work of Nullah Leh from Katarian to Murree Road bridge would be completed before June 30", he informed.

He urged people residing besides the Lai and adjoining areas not to throw filth and garbage in the Nullah that was main cause of blockage and flooddevastation.

"It is our duty to keep the city clean", he emphasized.

