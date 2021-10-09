UrduPoint.com

Nullah Lai Expressway Project To Be Kicked Off Soon: Sh Rashid

Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Nullah Lai Expressway project to be kicked off soon: Sh Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said the long-awaited Nullah Lai Expressway project would be kicked off soon as all the preparations were being finalized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said the long-awaited Nullah Lai Expressway project would be kicked off soon as all the preparations were being finalized.

He said the Punjab government had allocated Rs 55 billion for 'Nullah Lai' project in the budget of financial year 2021-22, adding, the construction work of the project would be kicked off this year.

Sheikh Rashid said 18 km long Nullah Lai Expressway project would start from 'Ammar chowk' and culminate at 'Pindora', adding, on both sides of the Expressway high-rise commercial buildings would be constructed.

He said this project would be completed under public-private partnership.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Nullah Lai Expressway would be a game changer project for the city and would help ease traffic congestion in the town.

The project would also help control flash flooding problems during heavy rains, he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements so that the groundbreaking ceremony of Nullah Leh Expressway project could be held this year.

He issued instructions to all the authorities concerned and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to complete the work at the earliest.

He directed the RDA to get a coordination plan from NESPAK so that it could go to PC-1 by Oct 23.

He instructed all the officers to complete the work within given time frame to inaugurate the project in December.

