Nullah Leh Flowing Below Danger Level :MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Nullah Leh flowing below danger level :MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Nullah Leh is flowing below the danger level and threat of flooding is not there, said Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood on Wednesday while visiting the low lying areas along Nullah Leh to see the ground situation.

Talking to media persons, he said the Metrological Department has forecast more rains during the current week.

To cope with anticipated situation, Rescue 1122, WASA and Civil Defence are fully alert to meet any situation, he said.

He said that more than 70% flood water comes from Islamabad catchments area through four major tributaries of Leh and 11 Nullahs of the city also fall into it.

He informed that a control room has been set up to monitor water level in the Nullah, adding that sirens would be blown if water reaches the danger level.

The MD said that the city received around 26 mm of rainfall at Shamsabad,20 Chaklala,31 Bokra,23 Golra and Saidpur 30 while water level has surged to 6 feet near Katarian and 4 feet under Gawalmandi Bridge on Wednesday wee hours.

