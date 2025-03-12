Open Menu

Numan Saleem Jadoon Appointed As Divisional Accounts Officer In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Numan Saleem Jadoon appointed as Divisional Accounts Officer in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Numan Saleem Jadoon has been appointed as the Divisional Accounts Officer in the Public Health Engineering Department, Abbottabad.

This appointment marks a notable achievement, as he is the only officer from Hazara Division to have successfully cleared the rigorous Divisional Accounts Officer examination.

Numan Saleem Jadon brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to this appointment, he served as the in-charge of various sections in the District Accounts Office, Abbottabad, where his dedication, integrity, and professional expertise earned him widespread recognition and appreciation.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Jadoon is known for his exceptional skills and extensive experience in the field of accounts and audit.

He completed his early education at Abbottabad Public school and has since risen through the ranks, establishing himself as a distinguished professional in his field.

Hailing from Mirpur, Abbottabad, Numan Saleem Jadoon comes from a family with a strong legacy of public service.

Upon assuming his new role, Jadoon expressed his commitment to upholding the values of honesty, hard work, and professionalism. He pledged to work diligently to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the department while ensuring the highest standards of public service.

