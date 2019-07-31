UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Accused Arrested In Money Laundering Cases Were Opting To Become Approver, Which Would Help Unearth More Corruption Of The Sharif Family:Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Number of accused arrested in money laundering cases were opting to become approver, which would help unearth more corruption of the Sharif family:Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said a number of accused arrested in money laundering cases were opting to become approver, which would help unearth more corruption of the Sharif family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said a number of accused arrested in money laundering cases were opting to become approver, which would help unearth more corruption of the Sharif family.

"It is just a beginning as more cases will emerge in the coming day," he added.

Answering a question about flash floods in Karachi, he said it was the failure of provincial government of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as it did not give attention towards timely clearing of storm-drains in the metropolitan.

The minister said it was the responsibility of local bodies and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to avoid the situation of flash floods in Karachi that took several precious lives.

He said the Federal government was extending all possible technical and logistic assistance to mitigate sufferings of flash-flood affected people in the city.

Faisal Vawda said the federal government had provided funds to the province as its share but the provincial government seemed least interested to spend money for welfare of the common man.

Replying to a question about traders' strike in Karachi, he said holding protest was the right of citizens and the government would help resolve their genuine issues.

To a question, the minister said transferring and sharing of water data was a settled issue between Pakistan and India, hoping that India would implement it. "As far as the security of Neelum-Jheulm project is concerned, everything is under control." Responding to another question, Faisal Vawda agreed that the country was in dire need of new water reservoirs and these should have been constructed in the past.

Unfortunately, he said, attempt was made to make several dams like Kalabagh controversial, on behest of the country's enemy.

The minister said the federal government was following a policy to carry out projects in line with availability of funds.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Protest Water Man Money All Government Share Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 personnel on high alert during Monsoon ..

44 seconds ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 115 cases on traffi ..

46 seconds ago

Trader killed by TMA employee in Sargodha

48 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to drain out accumu ..

49 seconds ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

12 minutes ago

Workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology to begin f ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.