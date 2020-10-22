UrduPoint.com
Number Of Active Coronavirus Cases In Punjab 2424: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday appealed to the citizens to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the number of active cases had reached to 2424 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday appealed to the citizens to follow coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the number of active cases had reached to 2424 in the province.

In a statement, he said 171 new cases had reported while 5 patients had died during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9639 were tested in this period. About 97289, out of 102107, had been recovered, he added.

He regretted the number of coronavirus patients was increased due to the negation of SOPs and death rate was also enhanced.

"It is imperative to observe SOPs at crowded places and everyone should exhibit a socially-responsible behaviour to overcome the spread of this virus", the CM concluded.

