MUZAFFARGARH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The number of Aids patients in the district are constantly increasing and three more patients have been admitted in DHQ Hospital who were detected with HIV positive.

Teams of Health Department have reached the hospital. There is no proper hospital or center for Aids treatment in the district.

