Number of beneficiaries increased to 16.16 million under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been increased from 12 million to 16.16 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been increased from 12 million to 16.16 million.

In a tweet, Dr Nishtar said provincial quotas were population based in Category II and III of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

She said all eligible applicants were being supported on Prime Minister's directions in categories IV and V, funded by the PM's COVID fund.

Deserving individuals in Sindh gain the most from this apolitical decision.

According to the final breakdown of federally-funded Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries by federating units, the total number of eligible beneficiaries are 16,163,096.

The total number of beneficiaries in Punjab is 6,993,050; Sindh 5,010,490; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,894,835; Balochistan 792,561; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 273,088; Gilgit-Baltistan 120,100; Islamabad 78,972.

While the total amount for Punjab is Rs83.92 billion; Sindh Rs60.13 billion; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs34.74 billion; Balochistan Rs9.51billion; Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rs3.27 billion; Gilgit-Baltistan Rs1.44 billion; Islamabad Rs0.95 billion.

The final "status check-in portal" and "Report" will be released next week.