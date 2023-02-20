Number of BISP beneficiaries to reach 9 mln by June, says Parliamentary Secy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net division, Naveed Aamir Jeeva said on Monday that the number of BISP beneficiaries would reach nine million by June this year.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the BISP South Zone Punjab office here after the inauguration of the Benazir Dynamic Registry Center on the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and special efforts of Chairperson BISP Shazia Marri.

He claimed that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was the largest social safety net programme in the country. He said that the BISP financial assistance program was a ray of hope for the neglected people of society.

Jeeva informed that over "eight million beneficiaries were getting quarterly aid across the country" without any discrimination.

He recalled that BISP was launched for deserving and poor people in society and was being appreciated globally.

He claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government created hurdles and placed filters in the BISP system. He said that the incumbent government was removing all the filters and making the system easier for common people.

About the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif programme, the parliamentary secretary said that millions of kids of the BISP beneficiaries were getting quality education through the programme.

He informed that the strength of the Taleemi Wazaif programme was also being enhanced to facilitate the maximum number of kids.

He said that the BISP Nashounma program was also a great step for women and children in stunting prevention.

He said that the food packages were offered to the women for healthy kids.

The inclusion of transgenders was also another initiative of the incumbent government to facilitate the transgender community, Jeeva added.

He said that financial support was started to help transgenders without identity cards.

He said that the dynamic registry program has also been launched for the transparent registration of beneficiaries through the latest technology.

Naveed Aamir urged deserving people to visit nearby BISP offices for registration and digital survey.

Zonal Director BISP South Punjab Sheikh Amin, Deputy Director BISP Javed Bhatti, Assistant Director Alamgir and other officials were present.