UrduPoint.com

Number Of BISP Beneficiaries To Reach 9 Mln By June, Says Parliamentary Secy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Number of BISP beneficiaries to reach 9 mln by June, says Parliamentary Secy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net division, Naveed Aamir Jeeva said on Monday that the number of BISP beneficiaries would reach nine million by June this year.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the BISP South Zone Punjab office here after the inauguration of the Benazir Dynamic Registry Center on the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and special efforts of Chairperson BISP Shazia Marri.

He claimed that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was the largest social safety net programme in the country. He said that the BISP financial assistance program was a ray of hope for the neglected people of society.

Jeeva informed that over "eight million beneficiaries were getting quarterly aid across the country" without any discrimination.

He recalled that BISP was launched for deserving and poor people in society and was being appreciated globally.

He claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government created hurdles and placed filters in the BISP system. He said that the incumbent government was removing all the filters and making the system easier for common people.

About the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif programme, the parliamentary secretary said that millions of kids of the BISP beneficiaries were getting quality education through the programme.

He informed that the strength of the Taleemi Wazaif programme was also being enhanced to facilitate the maximum number of kids.

He said that the BISP Nashounma program was also a great step for women and children in stunting prevention.

He said that the food packages were offered to the women for healthy kids.

The inclusion of transgenders was also another initiative of the incumbent government to facilitate the transgender community, Jeeva added.

He said that financial support was started to help transgenders without identity cards.

He said that the dynamic registry program has also been launched for the transparent registration of beneficiaries through the latest technology.

Naveed Aamir urged deserving people to visit nearby BISP offices for registration and digital survey.

Zonal Director BISP South Punjab Sheikh Amin, Deputy Director BISP Javed Bhatti, Assistant Director Alamgir and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Poor Education Punjab Visit Alamgir June Women All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.