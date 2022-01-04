UrduPoint.com

Number Of Casualties Reach 9 In Adda Israni Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The number of casualties has reached to 9 in the yesterday's Adda Israni road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of casualties has reached to 9 in the yesterday's Adda Israni road accident.

According to the police, the deceased persons have been identified as Fayyaz, Yahya, Bilal, Ghulam Shabbir, Menga Bibi, and Ashraf. Out of the injured, 21 were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, 14 were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali and six were given first aid on the spot.

Out of the injured, 8 have been reported to be in critical condition.

The funeral prayer of deceased ASI Ghulam Shabbir was held at Lal Sohanra today. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the sad accidents especially on the death of ASI Ghulam Shabbir. He said that the deceased ASI was an honest and efficient police officer. He said that the services of Ghulam Shabbir will be remembered for a long time.

