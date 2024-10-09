Number Of Cellular Subscribers Reaches 193 Miln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.41 percent, by the end of August 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 138 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.72 percent.
In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.06 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 142 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.19 percent.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases3 minutes ago
-
Govt starting public-friendly projects: minister3 minutes ago
-
Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta13 minutes ago
-
3 medical store owners booked13 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Chaudhry Salik Hussain ..30 minutes ago
-
Timber smuggling attempt foiled in Lower Dir33 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in Hafizabad33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan evacuates 79 citizens from Lebanon, delivers humanitarian aid package43 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat's residence for condolence43 minutes ago
-
Conference on "Strengthening Pakistan's Education System", concludes at COMSTECH53 minutes ago
-
19,961 arrested, 277 gangs busted in nine months53 minutes ago
-
Official suspended1 hour ago