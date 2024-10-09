Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.41 percent, by the end of August 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 138 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.72 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.06 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 142 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.19 percent.