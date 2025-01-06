Open Menu

Number Of Cellular Subscribers Reaches 193 Miln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193,238,238 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.10 percent, by the end of November 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.90 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.10 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 143 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.39 percent.

