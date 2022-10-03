UrduPoint.com

Number Of Children Injured In Pakistan Floods Tops 4,000, With 630 Others Dead - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Number of Children Injured in Pakistan Floods Tops 4,000, With 630 Others Dead - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The latest figure for children injured in the flooding in Pakistan since June 14 has risen to 4,006, in addition to the 630 children who lost their lives in the disaster, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) stated in its daily monsoon situation report released on Monday.

Overall, 1,695 people are now confirmed dead, and 12,865 injured, according to figures given to UNOCHA by the Pakistani government's National Disaster Management Authority. This toll continues to grow: on September 26, a total of 1,638 deaths, including that of 588 children, was reported.

The situation report states that over 33 million people living in 84 calamity-hit local districts are still affected by the aftermath of the flooding, with children the most vulnerable.

In its weekly report dated September 30, UNOCHA warned that 96% of children under 2 were not consuming a minimum acceptable diet, and at least 40% of children under 5 were chronically malnourished in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

Since June, heavier than average monsoon rain has caused severe flooding across much of Pakistan. In late August, the Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance to the population.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Dead Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Punjab June August September All Government Million

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

38 minutes ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

50 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

3 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.