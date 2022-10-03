Number of Children Injured in Pakistan Floods Tops 4,000, With 630 Others Dead - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The latest figure for children injured in the flooding in Pakistan since June 14 has risen to 4,006, in addition to the 630 children who lost their lives in the disaster, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) stated in its daily monsoon situation report released on Monday.

Overall, 1,695 people are now confirmed dead, and 12,865 injured, according to figures given to UNOCHA by the Pakistani government's National Disaster Management Authority. This toll continues to grow: on September 26, a total of 1,638 deaths, including that of 588 children, was reported.

The situation report states that over 33 million people living in 84 calamity-hit local districts are still affected by the aftermath of the flooding, with children the most vulnerable.

In its weekly report dated September 30, UNOCHA warned that 96% of children under 2 were not consuming a minimum acceptable diet, and at least 40% of children under 5 were chronically malnourished in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.

Since June, heavier than average monsoon rain has caused severe flooding across much of Pakistan. In late August, the Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance to the population.