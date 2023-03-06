UrduPoint.com

Number Of Chinese Netizens Rises To 1.06b; Internet Availability Rate Reaches 75.6 Pc

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Number of Chinese netizens rises to 1.06b; internet availability rate reaches 75.6 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of Chinese netizens reached 1.06 billion as of December of 2022, an increase of 35.49 million from the same period of 2021, with the internet availability rate reaching 75.6 percent, according to the 51st China Statistical Report on Internet Development by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

According to the report, with the continuous advancement of new infrastructure construction, China's network infrastructure capacity is constantly strengthening and the foundation for the interconnection of everything is being consolidated. Furthermore, the industrial internet system has been gradually improved, the scale of internet users has remained stable, and the popularity of the internet has increased significantly, which has promoted the digital transformation of production and life.

The report shows the internet environment has continued to improve, and the increase of Internet of Things (IoT) terminals has promoted the connection of everything.

As of December of 2022, the total number of domains in China reached 34.4 million and the total number of 5G base stations reached 2.31 million, 21.3 percent of the total number of mobile base stations and an increase of 7 percentage points from the December of 2021, Global Times reported .

China has set up the world's largest optic fiber network and mobile broadband network. As of December of 2022, the total length of optical cable in China amounted to 59.58 million kilometers, an increase of 4.77 million kilometers from the end of 2021.

In terms of the development of IoT, the total number of terminal connections on China's mobile network has reached 3.52 billion.

Besides, China's mobile network is currently leading the world in 5G construction. 2.31 million 5G base stations have been built and put into operation, accounting for over 60 percent of the total number in the world. The number of 5G users has reached 561 million, or one-third of mobile phone users.

Related Topics

Internet World Mobile China Same 5G December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

27 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.