Number Of Confirmed Corona Patients Reaches 826 In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Number of confirmed corona patients reaches 826 in Sialkot

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 826 in the district on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 826 in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that coronavirus test reports of 131 people who were already in quarantine came positive in the district and they were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot.

More Stories From Pakistan

