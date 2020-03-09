UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Reaches 7 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Reaches 7 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Pakistan confirmed one new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health Minister Zafar Mirza said on Sunday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for the virus reached seven.

"A patient from Karachi, tested #COVIDー19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined.

This is 7th case in [Pakistan] though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged," Mirza tweeted.

The official added that Pakistan could avoid the outbreak if all citizens would "act responsibly."

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

4 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

5 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

5 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.