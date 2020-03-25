Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Reaches 1,000 - Reports

Pakistan confirmed on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 1,000, media reported, citing official statistics data

According to Pakistan's GEO tv broadcaster, new cases were registered in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sindh province remains the worst affected by the disease with 413 confirmed cases while the capital only has 16.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in seven deaths across Pakistan so far, the broadcaster said.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 423,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 19,000 fatalities have been confirmed globally to date.