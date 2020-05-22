Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Surpasses 50,000 - Government

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has increased by 2,603 to 50,694, the country's government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has increased by 2,603 to 50,694, the country's government said on Friday.

Since May 10, the number of those infected in the country has increased by over 20,000.

A total of 1,067 patients died of the infection in Pakistan, while 15,201 others have recovered.

Among the most affected provinces are Sindh with 19,924 cases and Punjab with 18,455, the government said.

Earlier in May, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that lockdown measures would be eased, citing the economic difficulties Pakistan is facing amid the epidemiological crisis.