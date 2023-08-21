Number of Congo Virus patients rising in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta FJCHQ.

The number of positive cases reported this year has mounted to 28, FJCHQ sources told APP.

According to the administration, Hamza, 22, a resident of Quetta, and Naseeba, 30 resident of Loralai were shifted to the hospital last night in a critical condition due to the complaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The blood samples of the patients brought to the hospital suspected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said.

They noted that as many as 28 cases of Congo virus have been reported so far this year, in which 10 patients have died.