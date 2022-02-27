UrduPoint.com

Number Of Corona Cases Dropping In KP, 68 New Cases Confirmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Number of corona cases dropping in KP, 68 new cases confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The drop has been registered in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 68 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours as compared to 193 cases occurred on Saturday.

With consecutive decrease in the new coronavirus cases, the number of the total active cases in the province has also dropped to 7235.

Two persons also died of the virus, the toll from the disease in the province to 6248.

During the same period 341 patients have also been recovered from the disease, taking the total number of the recovered persons to 2,026,636 in the province.

As many as 2708 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only 68 persons proved positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

8 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

9 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

12 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>