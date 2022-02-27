Number of corona cases dropping in KP, 68 new cases confirmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The drop has been registered in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 68 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours as compared to 193 cases occurred on Saturday.

With consecutive decrease in the new coronavirus cases, the number of the total active cases in the province has also dropped to 7235.

Two persons also died of the virus, the toll from the disease in the province to 6248.

During the same period 341 patients have also been recovered from the disease, taking the total number of the recovered persons to 2,026,636 in the province.

As many as 2708 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only 68 persons proved positive for coronavirus.