UrduPoint.com

Number Of Corona Cases In KP Increasing Once Again: Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Number of Corona cases in KP increasing once again: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of Corona cases has increased once again n Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

The official said that 7 cases of Corona positive had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and the number of people who died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 6376.

The total number of Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 225261, the official said. He said one person has recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number has become 218739.

He said the number of people who died due to Coronavirus in Peshawar is 3153 and 5 new cases have been reported in Peshawar, making the total number of 85443. He disclosed that 41 Corona tests were conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and the number of active cases in the province is 146.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash ..

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash margin restriction

5 minutes ago
 Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

42 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

42 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

42 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.