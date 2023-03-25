Number of Corona cases in KP increasing once again: Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of Corona cases has increased once again n Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

The official said that 7 cases of Corona positive had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and the number of people who died due to Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 6376.

The total number of Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 225261, the official said. He said one person has recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number has become 218739.

He said the number of people who died due to Coronavirus in Peshawar is 3153 and 5 new cases have been reported in Peshawar, making the total number of 85443. He disclosed that 41 Corona tests were conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and the number of active cases in the province is 146.