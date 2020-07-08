UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Corona Cases Starts Declining In Islamabad: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Number of corona cases starts declining in Islamabad: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said the number of coronavirus cases had started declining in the Federal Capital since the end of the previous month.

According to the NCOC update, no death was reported in the Capital with sharp decline in new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Some 93 COVID-19 cases were reported in previous 24 hours taking the overall toll to 13,650 in the city with 140 deaths and 9,655 recoveries.

Director General Health Services, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Dr Hassan Orooj said multiple factors were behind the drop of cases. Though the people had become careful and lockdowns also worked, however now they did not rush for testing as it was observed earlier.

Dr Hassan Orooj said the number of COVID-19 cases had dropped due to low number of testing. Earlier, the people were proactive in going for the test, however, now their number had reduced.

"Earlier the people were rushing to the city hospitals but now the trend has changed," he added.

He said one of the reasons behind low number of testing was the 'fear' amongst them for which they avoided COVID-19 test.

He said the people needed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and take preventive measures during Eid-ul-Azha. The corona positive cases would increase during the event if the people avoided social distancing, he warned.

Dr Hassan Orooj said another factor for low cases was the lockdown in areas which resulted in containing the virus. Mostly the patients were being reported from G and I sectors of the capital, he added.

The NCOC figures showed that the total active number of COVID-19 cases in the city were 13,577, with 140 deaths recorded and 9,403 patients recovered.

The average number of deaths in the city in the previous three days remained three, however, it dropped to one last week, said the data.

A Ministry of National Health Services spokesperson said the drop of cases was a positive development, which was the result of efficient Track and Tracing by the health authorities in the federal capital territory.\932

Related Topics

Islamabad Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.